Maha: HT cotton seeds worth Rs 85 lakh seized in Nagpur

Unapproved herbicide tolerant (HT) cotton seeds worth Rs 85 lakh were seized in Nagpur, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, a Kelwad police team late Thursday night intercepted a truck that was to pass through Khursapar check post on the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border, an official said.

''Driver Surendra Parvatsingh Dhakad (25), a resident of Ashok Nagar in MP has been arrested and Mahaveer Pal, the owner of the transport firm to which the truck belongs, have been booked. We have found 12,000 bags of HT seeds of various companies,'' the official informed.

A case was registered under IPC, Maharashtra Seeds Act, Environment Protection Act provisions, he added.

