Hizbul Mujahideen militant nabbed in Kulgam

Meanwhile, militants opened fire on security forces during a cordon and search operation at Usmanabad-Warpora in Sopore Police district, the spokesman said.He said the militants escaped from the spot after a brief exchange of fire.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 22:36 IST
Security forces have arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen militant in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

The arrest happened after the forces launched a cordon and search operation in Frisal area of Kulgam following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesman said.

''During the search, an active categorized terrorist, Zakir Bhat, of proscribed terror outfit HM was arrested. Investigations reveal that Zakir Bhat is basically a resident of Kulgam district and living in Shopian since last 8 years,'' the spokesman said.

He said that incriminating material including arms and ammunition have also been recovered from his possession. A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the officer said. Meanwhile, militants opened fire on security forces during a cordon and search operation at Usmanabad-Warpora in Sopore Police district, the spokesman said.

He said the militants escaped from the spot after a brief exchange of fire. ''Reinforcements of security forces arrived and nearby orchard has been cordoned. The search operation is going on,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

