Motorcycle rider killed after hitting parked truck

A man was killed after his motorcycle rammed into a stationary truck near Dongargaon in Hingna police station area on Friday, police said.

Bhanudas Marotrao Chichodkar (60) was heading towards Butibori area of the city from Jamtha when he hit the truck, parked in front of a liquor shop without parking lights on.

He died on the spot. A case under IPC section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) was registered against the truck driver and further investigation is on, police said.

