A juvenile has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing to death his 40-year-old stepfather who had slapped him for coming home later, police said on Friday.The incident was reported from south Delhis Neb Sarai area on Thursday afternoon by the 16-year-old boys family, they said.On reaching the spot, the police found out that after killing his stepfather, the boy was caught by his mother and sister.Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was a result of a quarrel between the boy and his mother after came home late on Wednesday night.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 22:55 IST
16-year-old apprehended for killing stepfather
  • Country:
  • India

A juvenile has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing to death his 40-year-old stepfather who had slapped him for coming home later, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported from south Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Thursday afternoon by the 16-year-old boy's family, they said.

On reaching the spot, the police found out that after killing his stepfather, the boy was caught by his mother and sister.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was a result of a quarrel between the boy and his mother after came home late on Wednesday night. This led to an quarrel between them and the boy got angry. When his mother and her husband tried to pacify him, he abused them, a senior police officer said.

During the quarrel, the boy was allegedly slapped by his stepfather. This further angered the boy who took out a kitchen knife and allegedly stabbed his stepfather in the chest, he said.

The injured man was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment and was declared dead, he added.

Based on the statement of the boy's mother, a case of murder was registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the juvenile was apprehended, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The knife was seized from the spot, he said, adding the deceased was a driver by profession.

