Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh govt increases punishment for hospitals charging excessive fee

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Friday increased the punishment of private hospitals for charging excessive fee from patients.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-05-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 23:07 IST
Andhra Pradesh govt increases punishment for hospitals charging excessive fee
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Friday increased the punishment of private hospitals for charging excessive fee from patients. Making amendments to the previous orders, the government issued a new order, which stated that if the hospital is found to be charging more than the prescribed rate, they will be levied 10 times the additional amount, while repeated offenders will be prosecuted.

"If any hospital is found to be charging more than the prescribed rates, they shall be levied a penalty which shall be 10 times of the additional charges by the concerned DM and HO at the first violation. If any hospital or clinical establishment is found to be repeating the same, such hospital shall be prosecuted as per the provisions of IPC, besides action as per the Clinical Establishment Act," said the state government's officer. "The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, AP, the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, A.P., the DMHOs, District Collectors and Superintendents/ Commissioner of Police in the State shall take further necessary action accordingly," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021