Andhra Pradesh govt increases punishment for hospitals charging excessive fee

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Friday increased the punishment of private hospitals for charging excessive fee from patients. Making amendments to the previous orders, the government issued a new order, which stated that if the hospital is found to be charging more than the prescribed rate, they will be levied 10 times the additional amount, while repeated offenders will be prosecuted.

"If any hospital is found to be charging more than the prescribed rates, they shall be levied a penalty which shall be 10 times of the additional charges by the concerned DM and HO at the first violation. If any hospital or clinical establishment is found to be repeating the same, such hospital shall be prosecuted as per the provisions of IPC, besides action as per the Clinical Establishment Act," said the state government's officer. "The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, AP, the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, A.P., the DMHOs, District Collectors and Superintendents/ Commissioner of Police in the State shall take further necessary action accordingly," it added. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)