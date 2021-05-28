Most major social media intermediaries except Twitter complying with IT Rules 2021: Sources

Most of the major social media intermediaries have shared the details of their Chief Compliance Officer, Nodal Contact Person and Grievance Officer with the Ministry of Electronics and IT, as required by the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, sources said on Friday. According to sources, significant social media intermediaries like Koo, Sharechat, Telegram, LinkedIn, Google, Facebook, and WhatsApp have shared details with the Ministry as per the requirement of the new rules.

But sources said that Twitter is still not following the rules. After a firm response from the government on Thursday, Twitter sent a communication late last night, sharing details of a lawyer working in a law firm in India as their Nodal Contact Person and Grievance Officer, said sources. The rules require that these designated officers of the significant social media companies must be employees of the company and resident in India.

Twitter has not yet sent the details of the Chief Compliance Officer to the Ministry, said sources. (ANI)

