Israeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank clash, Palestinians say

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Tensions remain high in the region despite a ceasefire reached last week between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza that ended 11 days of fighting. A few hundred Palestinians had gathered near Nablus in the northern West Bank to protest against Israeli settlements.

Some in the crowd, with their faces covered by masks, threw rocks at soldiers and burned tyres, witnesses said. The Israeli military said there had been "a violent riot" at the scene with Palestinians setting fires, burning tyres and hurling rocks at troops, who then "responded with riot dispersal means".

"We are aware of reports regarding a killed Palestinian. The cause of the injury is still unknown. The incident is being examined," a military spokeswoman said.

