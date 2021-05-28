Left Menu

The post mortem of both the deceased was conducted at RBM Hospital, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-05-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 23:52 IST
Doctor couple shot dead in Bharatpur: Police
A man and his wife, both doctors, were shot dead in broad daylight on Friday in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district by two bike-borne miscreants, police said.

The accused have been identified as Anuj and Mahesh, Bharatpur Inspector General of Police Prashan Kumar Khamesra told PTI.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused at the earliest, he added.

He said the assailants stopped Dr Sudeep Gupta (46) and his wife Seema Gupta (44) at Circular Road near Central Bus Stand and shot them dead. Dr Gupta was going somewhere in a car along with his wife, he said.

The post mortem of both the deceased was conducted at RBM Hospital, he said. Khamesra said that the deceased doctor Sudeep Gupta, his wife Dr Seema Gupta and his mother were jailed in November 2019 in a murder case of a woman and her five-year-old child.

Anuj is the brother of the woman who was murdered in November 2019.

Police officer Rajendra Sharma said a woman and her five-year-old child were killed after their house was set on fire. Dr Gupta had an affair with the woman and he, along with his mother and wife, was suspected to be involved in setting the house ablaze, he said.

