Navy chief performs push-ups with NDA cadets

It was a passing-out parade at the National Defence Academy (NDA) here like every year, but Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh decided to push the envelop a little further when he did push-ups with cadets.

He was at the NDA on Friday to review the passing-out parade of its 140th course.

Advertisement

Pictures of the Navy chief doing push-ups with cadets soon went viral on social media, wowing netizens.

''It was the CNS who initiated the push-ups with cadets and we all joined in,'' said NDA Commandant Lt Gen Asit Mistry.

PTI SPK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)