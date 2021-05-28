Left Menu

Navy chief performs push-ups with NDA cadets

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-05-2021 23:54 IST
Navy chief performs push-ups with NDA cadets
It was a passing-out parade at the National Defence Academy (NDA) here like every year, but Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh decided to push the envelop a little further when he did push-ups with cadets.

He was at the NDA on Friday to review the passing-out parade of its 140th course.

Pictures of the Navy chief doing push-ups with cadets soon went viral on social media, wowing netizens.

''It was the CNS who initiated the push-ups with cadets and we all joined in,'' said NDA Commandant Lt Gen Asit Mistry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

