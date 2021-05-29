Left Menu

Child’s body fished out from Ganga canal: Police

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 29-05-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 00:17 IST
The body of a two-year-old child thrown in the Ganga along with her two siblings by their father, was on Friday fished out by divers, police said.

The search of the remaining two bodies are on, an official of Purkazi police station said.

The child belonged to Baseda village resident Pappu, who had early this week shot dead his wife Dolly and had disappeared from his house along with his children, police said.

A day later he had surrendered before the police and had confessed to his wife’s mother, said police.

He also told police that he had thrown all his three children in the Ganga canal after killing his wife, who used to deprive him of his conjugal right, they said.

Dolly was earlier married to Pappu’s elder brother but had married him after her first husband’s death, they added.

