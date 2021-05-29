Noida targets to become India's first fully-vaccinated district against Covid: Officials

Left Menu

The district, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, has so far recorded 439 deaths and has 1,930 active cases of COVID-19, according to official figures updated till Friday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-05-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 01:02 IST
Top officers of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday resolved to make it India's first fully-vaccinated district against coronavirus, according to officials.

A clarion call towards the resolution was given by District Magistrate Suhas L Y during a virtual meeting with top health and administration officials of the district with Police Commissioner Alok Singh also in attendance, they said.

''DM Suhas L Y called on all officials to get totally committed toward ensuring the objective of getting Gautam Buddh Nagar fully vaccinated against COVID-19,'' District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said in a statement to the press.

Currently, Gautam Buddh Nagar is second after state capital Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh in terms of vaccination but is first in terms of population ratio inoculated, according to the statement. Gautam Buddh Nagar has an estimated population of 21 lakh of which around 15 lakh to 16 lakh people are to be vaccinated. As on Friday, 5.71 lakh people in the district have been vaccinated, which is around 30 per cent of the total targeted population for vaccination, it added.

The press statement did not share any timeline for the objective and PTI's phone call to the district magistrate remained unanswered till the time this story was filed.

The district, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, has so far recorded 439 deaths and has 1,930 active cases of COVID-19, according to official figures updated till Friday.

