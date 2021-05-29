Two more arrested for selling used surgical gloves: Police

Two more people involved in selling used surgical gloves after washing and repackaging them in Dwarka have been arrested, police said on Friday.

The two were identified as Hitesh Goyal (39) and Kamal Chauhan (29) from whom 2,150 kgs used gloves were recovered, police said.

A total of five men have been arrested so far in the case, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said on disclosures made by one of the accused arrested earlier, raids were conducted at two locations in Dwarka on Thursday evening.

Hitesh Goyal who made a profit out of this business was arrested along with the caretaker of the godown from where around 2,150 kgs of used gloves, a washing machine and drums were recovered, he said.

The police earlier had arrested three others in the case -- Manish Kumar (30), Arun Shriniwasan (37) and Dinesh Kumar (28) – in raids at two godowns in Dabri and Bindapur on Tuesday from where 848 kg of surgical gloves were seized.

According to the police, a preliminary investigation has revealed that used surgical gloves were procured from scrap markets and hospitals and were later sold to factories, salons and hotels at cheap rates after washing and repackaging them.

A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is on, they said.

