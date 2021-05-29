Saudi-led coalition intercepts and destroys explosives-laden drone towards khamis Mushait -state TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 29-05-2021 03:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 03:16 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen on Friday said it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned group towards khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported.
(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba Editing by Chris Reese)
