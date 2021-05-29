Trinidad police investigate 14 decomposing bodies found on boat off coast
Reuters | Port Of Spain | Updated: 29-05-2021 04:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 04:02 IST
- Country:
- Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago police said they are investigating the discovery of 14 bodies, a skull and skeletal remains, that were stacked in a boat local fishermen found floating on Friday morning on the seas.
The bodies, all men, were in an advanced state of decomposition, police said in a statement, adding they were awaiting identification and subsequent autopsies to determine the causes of death.
Advertisement
Also Read: Trinidad and Tobago declares state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surge
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tobago
Advertisement