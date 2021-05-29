Left Menu

Trinidad police investigate 14 decomposing bodies found on boat off coast

Reuters | Port Of Spain | Updated: 29-05-2021 04:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 04:02 IST
Trinidad police investigate 14 decomposing bodies found on boat off coast
  • Country:
  • Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago police said they are investigating the discovery of 14 bodies, a skull and skeletal remains, that were stacked in a boat local fishermen found floating on Friday morning on the seas.

The bodies, all men, were in an advanced state of decomposition, police said in a statement, adding they were awaiting identification and subsequent autopsies to determine the causes of death.

Also Read: Trinidad and Tobago declares state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surge

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021