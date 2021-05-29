Left Menu

Concert commemorating Tulsa race massacre canceled

Tulsa Massacre centennial organizers have canceled a Monday event, citing a sudden hike in financial gifts requested for three survivors of the slaughter that decimated the city's affluent African-American district of Greenwood. Kevin Matthews, chair of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, told reporters on Friday organizers had included the centenarian victims in plans for an afternoon of speeches and performances, with gifts of $100,000 per survivor and $2 million in seed money for a reparations coalition fund.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2021 04:03 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 04:03 IST
Concert commemorating Tulsa race massacre canceled

Tulsa Massacre centennial organizers have canceled a Monday event, citing a sudden hike in financial gifts requested for three survivors of the slaughter that decimated the city's affluent African-American district of Greenwood.

Kevin Matthews, chair of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, told reporters on Friday organizers had included the centenarian victims in plans for an afternoon of speeches and performances, with gifts of $100,000 per survivor and $2 million in seed money for a reparations coalition fund. But on Sunday, a lawyer for the victims increased the request to $1 million per survivor and $50 million for the fund, said Matthews, an Oklahoma state senator from Tulsa. "We could not respond to those demands."

A lawyer for the victims did not respond to repeated requests for comment. "Due to unexpected circumstances with entertainers and speakers the Centennial Commission is unable to fulfill our high expectations for Monday afternoon's commemoration event," Phil Armstrong, project director of the commission, said in a statement on Friday.

Monday's "Remember + Rise" event had been slated to include a performance by award-winning musician John Legend and a speech by politician and activist Stacey Abrams. Armstrong said organizers hoped to reschedule the event later in the year. A candlelight vigil is still scheduled to take place as Tulsa commemorates the massacre with events in May and June.

After the arrest of an African-American man accused of assaulting a white woman, an allegation that was never proven, white rioters, some of whom were deputized by local authorities, gunned down Black residents and torched homes and businesses. An estimated 300 people were killed and thousands were made homeless by the destruction.

After the massacre, insurance companies refused to pay damages to the victims, citing riot clauses. No one was ever prosecuted or punished for the mob's violent acts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021