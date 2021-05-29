Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition destroys explosives-laden drone -state TV

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2021 04:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 04:07 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen on Friday said it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned group towards the city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a tweet early on Saturday that an operation targeted Saudi Arabia's King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait with two explosives-laden drones, and the hit was accurate. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Grant McCool)

