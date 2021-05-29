Left Menu

Navy amps up relief efforts at cyclone affected areas in Odisha's Balasore

Indian Navy relief teams deployed at Odisha's Balasore scaled up their efforts on Friday in coordination with the state authorities to provide assistance and render help to the affected population in the interior and adjacent fishing villages of the district.

ANI | Balasore (Odisha) | Updated: 29-05-2021 05:49 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 05:49 IST
Navy amps up relief efforts at cyclone affected areas in Odisha's Balasore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Navy relief teams deployed at Odisha's Balasore scaled up their efforts on Friday in coordination with the state authorities to provide assistance and render help to the affected population in the interior and adjacent fishing villages of the district. The community kitchen provided over 1,500 cooked meals in fishing villages of Gokulur, Taliboral, Sirsapoda, Haripur, Bathrismania, Bodhigadiya, Nadchowk, Baulabani, Badadio, Balramgadi, and Dassipur. Packed meals were distributed with the help of the local Sarpanch on two-wheelers in absence of proper access roads.

Nearly 400 packets of food provision and 300 clothing packets were also distributed at Kassafal gram panchayat and Talasari village with assistance from local ex-servicemen. Helicopters from the four naval ships anchored off Bhadrak's Dhamra port were also mobilised to supply 1,500 food provision packets to the Indian Navy's relief team deployed at ITR Balasore for distribution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021