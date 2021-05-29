Two groups clash, pelt stones at each other in UP's Moradabad

Two groups of people pelted stones at each other during a clash in the Katghar area of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Friday night. Several shops were ransacked and vehicles damaged during the clash that apparently broke out when two people had gone out to buy eggs.

"The police will take strict action against those involved," the Superintendent of Police City said. Visuals from the incident showed a severly dented motorbike and furniture turned upside down at a store. (ANI)

