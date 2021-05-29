Left Menu

Arrested Pak intruder succumbs to bullet injuries at Jammu hospital

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-05-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 09:27 IST
  • India

A Pakistani intruder, who was arrested recently in an injured condition after being shot at by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the International border in Samba sector, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here, officials said on Saturday.

Syed Raja Aasim (27), a resident of Danga in Lahore, received multiple bullet injuries when he ignored repeated warnings by the BSF while trying to sneak into this side on May 18.

“The Pakistani national succumbed to injuries on Friday while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu,” an official said, adding an effort would be made to contact Pakistani Rangers to hand over the body to his relatives for last rites after a postmortem examination.

The officials said nothing objectionable was seized from the deceased at the time of his arrest from Ban Glad area.

After being administered first aid by the BSF, he was immediately taken to civil hospital and later referred to the GMC hospital for specialised treatment, the officials said.

He was the second Pakistani intruder killed by the BSF along the IB in Samba sector this month as an infiltrator was shot dead on May 5.

