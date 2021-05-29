Left Menu

Jointness of three armed forces important amid changing nature of war: Navy chief

It is for this reasonthat the jointness amongst the three services is far more important than in the past, he said.The armed forces are seeing landmark defence reforms with the establishment of Department of Military Affairs, institutionof Chief of Defence Staff and soon to be formed of theatre commands, the Navy chief said.Traditions, identity, uniforms and customs of each service matter as do the requirements generated by the distinctiverole of the three services.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-05-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 10:52 IST
Jointness of three armed forces important amid changing nature of war: Navy chief
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh on Saturday called for the ''jointness'' of three defence forces, saying that it is far more important in today's changing nature of war than it was in the past.

He was speaking at the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla here in the morning, after reviewing the Passing Out Parade of 140th course of the academy.

''The nature of war is changing and it is important to engage in all adversariesin all domains, like land, sea, air, space and cyber. It is for this reasonthat the jointness amongst the three services is far more important than in the past,'' he said.

The armed forces are seeing landmark defence reforms with the establishment of Department of Military Affairs, institutionof Chief of Defence Staff and soon to be formed of theatre commands, the Navy chief said.

''Traditions, identity, uniforms and customs of each service matter as do the requirements generated by the distinctiverole of the three services. But jointness in the armed forces is paramount for more synergised and effective application of force in today's complex battlefield,'' he added.

NDA has been a symbol of jointness for 72 years. Its existence enforces the core values of jointmanship, which are the founding principles of the academy, Singh said.

''All of you must remember that no matter how future warfare evolves, few personal abilities and attributesremain key for the effective leadership. Leadership, as you know the essence of the officer...,'' he said in his address to the cadets.

Admiral Singh, an alumnus of the NDA's 56th course, arrived at his alma mater on Friday, after which he visited his parent squadron ''H'' (Hunter Squadron) and interacted with the cadets. He presented a memento for thesquadron to the cadets, an official statement said.

During the visit, the Navy chief got down on his hands and did push-ups with the cadets, as is the tradition followed in the squadron, it said.

The entire staff of the Admiral, NDA Commandant and other officers present there also joined him, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021