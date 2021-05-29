Left Menu

Telangana reports 3,527 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload at 37,793

As many as 3,527 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 37,793 in Telangana, informed the state health department on Saturday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-05-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 10:54 IST
Telangana reports 3,527 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload at 37,793
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 3,527 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 37,793 in Telangana, informed the state health department on Saturday. Telangana reported 19 Covid-related new deaths and 3,982 fresh recoveries during the 24-hour period, as per the state health department.

The cumulative caseload stands at 5,71,044, including 5,30,025 recoveries and 3,226 deaths. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 519, followed by Nalgonda with 218 cases and Khammam reported 215 new cases.

The recovery rate of the state is 92.81 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.56 per cent. 79.9 per cent of the cases in the state are asymptomatic while 20.1 per cent are symptomatic.

A total of 97,236 samples were tested for coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested to 1,49,27,319. Meanwhile, India reported over 1.73 lakh daily new cases, taking the active caseload to 22,28,724, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021