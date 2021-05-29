Left Menu

NCPCR asks states/UTs to upload data of children who lost one or both parents to Covid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 11:06 IST
NCPCR asks states/UTs to upload data of children who lost one or both parents to Covid
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked all states and union territories (UTs) to upload data of children who have lost either one or both parents to COVID-19 on its portal.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani had on Tuesday said as many as 577 children across the country were orphaned after their parents succumbed to COVID-19, citing reports of states and union territories from April 1 till March 25.

The announcement by the apex child rights body comes a day after the Supreme Court directed all district officers across the states/UTs to fill data related to children who have lost either one of both parents to Covid within 24 hours on the Bal Swaraj portal under the ‘Covid Care’ link.

Bal Swaraj is an online tracking portal of the NCPCR for children in need of care and protection. “Keeping in view the current situation of COVID- 19, the Commission has extended the use of this portal for tracking children who have lost both parents or either of them… and provided a link under the name of ‘Covid Care’ on this portal for filling of data of such children by the concerned officer/department,” the NCPCR said in a letter to all principal secretaries of the states and UTs's Women and Child Development Department.

The NCPCR said the login ids of district child protection officers for uploading the data and filling up the forms of social investigation report and individual child care plan as provided by the commission have been issued. The login ids for all principal secretaries for uploading of data on the portal concerned with the state government have also been issued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021