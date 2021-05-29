Left Menu

SP leader Azam Khan in critical condition, on oxygen support

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is on oxygen support and his condition is critical, informed Medanta Hospital, Lucknow on Saturday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-05-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 12:30 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is on oxygen support and his condition is critical, informed Medanta Hospital, Lucknow on Saturday. "Condition of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is critical. He is on oxygen support," said Medanta Hospital, Lucknow

Khan was shifted to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital from Sitapur jail on May 9 where he is undergoing treatment for the coronavirus disease. His son Abdullah Khan was also shifted to the same hospital.

The father-son duo was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30. Azam Khan's health suddenly deteriorated on May 9 following which he along with his son was sent to Lucknow by an ambulance. Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February last year with more than a hundred cases registered against him. His son has also been lodged in Sitapur jail in several cases filed against him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

