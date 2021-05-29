Act on deaths in Cooch Behar during polls, NHRC asks DGP of West Bengal

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Director-General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal to act over the issue of death of four persons and injury of other few in firing by CISF at Sitalkuchi (Amtali Madhyamik Siksha Kendra) in Cooch Behar district of North Bengal during elections. Acting on a petition filed by noted human rights and social activist and Supreme Court lawyer, Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC passed the order.

The petition of Tripathy stated that on April 10, 2021, during the fourth phase of the election schedule, in the State of West Bengal, the villagers were voting peacefully since the morning at a poll booth in Sitalkuchi (Amtali Madhyamik Siksha Kendra) in Cooch Behar district of North Bengal. While polling was underway, some BJP cadres were taking 50-60 voters to the polling booth escorted by CISF personnel. Trouble broke out at about 9.35 am, on the same day, when a 14-year-old physically challenged boy, Master Mrinal Haque son of Majid Mia in the village was allegedly hit by the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) personnel at the market place near the polling booth. The CISF Jawans allegedly beat the boy mercilessly and the boy fell down in the street. The CISF Jawans tried to shift the boy to a car, Tripathy in his petition stated.

The boy's brother began recording the incident on his mobile phone. The CISF personnel snatched the mobile phone and beat up his brother too. On seeing this, the villagers became angry and they protested, Tripathy said, in his plea. Four persons namely Manirul Kaman (24), Nur Islam Mia (20), Chamiul Haque (20) and Hamidul Mia (25) were instantly shot dead during the subsequent open firing by the CISF personnel and seven others were injured.

Tripathy requested the Apex Human Rights panel, NHRC, for an independent and impartial enquiry of the entire incident and heavy compensation be given to the family members of the deceased and to the injured ones in the entire matter. The NHRC, in its order, said "The complaint is transmitted to the concerned authority for such action as deemed appropriate. The authority concerned is directed to take appropriate action within eight weeks associating the complainant/victim and to inform him/her of the action taken in the matter." (ANI)

