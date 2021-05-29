Left Menu

Will not tolerate such incidents, says UP minister after man alleges he was looted by policemen

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 29-05-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 14:04 IST
Taking serious note of an alleged involvement of policemen in a loot incident, an Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister on Saturday said such incidents will not be tolerated by the government.

He directed the district police chief to hold an enquiry into the matter and take stern action against those found guilty.

“Such incidents would not be tolerated in the BJP regime,” Laxmi Narain Chaudhary, minister for dairying, fisheries, animal husbandry, said.

A man, identified as Taiyab of Janghavali village, had written to the minister that on May 20, when he, along with his wife, was going to Dauseras village in Goverdhan area in his motorcycle, he was stopped by policemen. He alleged that a sub-inspector, who was in police uniform, and a constable in civil dress assaulted the couple and took away a bag containing Rs 6 lakh from them.

Taiyab further alleged that he and his wife were taken to Sehi police outpost where they kept in lock up.

Though they were released after protest by villagers, the bag with Rs 6 lakh was not given back to them, he said in his complaint.

Taiyab said he was going to Dauseras, his in-laws’ place, to confirm a land deal.

Taking serious note of the matter, Chaudhary assured the complainant that he will get the matter probed and promised of strict action against the accused if found guilty.

District police chief Dr Gaurav Grover said on the basis of a complaint by Taiyab, a probe has been ordered into the matter.

