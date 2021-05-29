CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh gets additional charge of National Investigation Agency

CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh has been given additional charge of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), replacing Y C Modi who retires as director general of the anti-terror probe agency on Monday, a Home Ministry order said.

Modi, a 1984-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed NIA chief in September 2017.

Consequent upon superannuation of Y C Modi, DG, NIA, on May 31, 2021, the competent authority has approved that Kuldiep Singh, Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, NIA, till the appointment and joining of the successor or until further orders, the MHA order issued on Saturday said. Kuldiep Singh, a 1986-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, was appointed director general of the CRPF in March.

