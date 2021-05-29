Newborn girl found abandoned in Rajasthan

A newborn girl was found abandoned behind a health sub-centre in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Saturday, police said.

A nurse heard the cries of the baby and found her lying near bushes behind the sub-centre in the district's Dhoriya village, they said.

The nurse took the baby to the health centre. The girl is healthy, the police said.

Efforts are being made to identify and trace her mother, they said.

