Administrative council approves creation of IT posts for High Court in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday approved a proposal to create 19 posts for the computer section of the High Court.

The approval to the proposal of the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department was given by the Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here, an official spokesperson said.

He said the council approved the creation of three posts of Assistant Registrar-I, two posts of Assistant Registrar-II, four posts each of section officer and data entry operator (DEO), and six posts of computer operator.

The decision to strengthen technical human resources at the High Court is expected to boost technological interventions in the justice administration, he said. In another decision, the spokesperson said, the council approved the proposal of the Power Development Department to augment the capacity of 220/132 KV Mir Bazar grid station from 320 MVA to 475 MVA at an estimated cost of Rs 29.92 crores.

“Once the grid station is commissioned at the new capacity, the power supply will improve manifold to cater to the demands of the emerging consumer base including industrial and commercial segments,” the spokesperson said.

He said it would also improve reliability, distribution efficiency, voltage profile, reduction in faults, and voltage variations.

The Mir Bazar grid station which was commissioned in 2011 with a connected grid capacity of about 390 MVA, is presently feeding power to four districts of South Kashmir -- Anantnag, Kulgam, Sopian, and Pulwama.

