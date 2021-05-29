Left Menu

Administrative council approves creation of IT posts for High Court in J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-05-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 16:11 IST
Administrative council approves creation of IT posts for High Court in J&K
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday approved a proposal to create 19 posts for the computer section of the High Court.

The approval to the proposal of the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department was given by the Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here, an official spokesperson said.

He said the council approved the creation of three posts of Assistant Registrar-I, two posts of Assistant Registrar-II, four posts each of section officer and data entry operator (DEO), and six posts of computer operator.

The decision to strengthen technical human resources at the High Court is expected to boost technological interventions in the justice administration, he said. In another decision, the spokesperson said, the council approved the proposal of the Power Development Department to augment the capacity of 220/132 KV Mir Bazar grid station from 320 MVA to 475 MVA at an estimated cost of Rs 29.92 crores.

“Once the grid station is commissioned at the new capacity, the power supply will improve manifold to cater to the demands of the emerging consumer base including industrial and commercial segments,” the spokesperson said.

He said it would also improve reliability, distribution efficiency, voltage profile, reduction in faults, and voltage variations.

The Mir Bazar grid station which was commissioned in 2011 with a connected grid capacity of about 390 MVA, is presently feeding power to four districts of South Kashmir -- Anantnag, Kulgam, Sopian, and Pulwama.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021