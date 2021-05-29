Left Menu

CBI arrests 4, including FCI divisional managers in bribery case; recovers Rs 3.1 cr cash

The anti-corruption wing of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bhopal unit has arrested four persons including three managers of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe and recovered Rs 3.1 crore in cash and 387 grams gold jewellery.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 29-05-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 16:24 IST
CBI arrests 4, including FCI divisional managers in bribery case; recovers Rs 3.1 cr cash
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The anti-corruption wing of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bhopal unit has arrested four persons including three managers of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe and recovered Rs 3.1 crore in cash and 387 grams gold jewellery. As per an official release, the arrests were made on Friday, while raids were conducted at the premises of the accused on Saturday.

During searches, cash of around Rs 3.01 crore and gold jewellery 387 grams and 670 grams silver articles/jewellery were recovered. The said cash amount was allegedly kept in different envelopes, some of the bundles marked/ written with names of the parties, dates and amounts. Some cash amount was also allegedly found in heavy safety vaults/chest which was concealed in the wooden almirah. A diary was found containing the detailed record of the cash amounts obtained such as date, name of party, amount and also a note counting machine.

A case was registered on a complaint against manager (accounts), FCI, Divisional Office, Bhopal on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs. 1,50,000/- for releasing the pending bills of the complainant's company. The arrested persons will be produced today before the Special Judge for CBI cases, Bhopal.Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021