Left Menu

Man arrested for cheating over 200 shopkeepers using fake payment app: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 16:27 IST
Man arrested for cheating over 200 shopkeepers using fake payment app: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly cheating over 200 shopkeepers using a fake online payment application, police said.

Kunal Sharma, a resident of Uttam Nagar, could cheat the shopkeepers as he was well versed with the working of such an app, they said and added that he was unemployed.

Sharma used a fake application to show that he had made a payment. He never scanned QR codes but asked for a shopkeeper’s mobile-phone number to pay and then sent a pre-drafted message to the number confirming payment, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said Sharma cheated shopkeepers by offering to pay through an online app.

Then instead of scanning the QR code, he asked for their mobile number attached to the app for making the payment, he said.

Later, he would generate a fake payment transaction receipt using a fake app and send a pre-drafted message that said payment made. But in reality no money was transferred to the victims accounts, the officer said By using this modus operandi, he cheated several shopkeepers, Singh said.

The matter came to light on May 28, after a shopkeeper who was duped by Sharma of Rs 2,560 lodged a complaint at the Palam police station.

In his complaint, the shopkeeper said a customer had come to buy refined oil at his shop, but did not have cash, and so offered to make the payment through an online application, they said, adding that the complainant never received the payment.

DCP Singh said, ''With the help of technical surveillance, our team identified the accused and accordingly, a raid was conducted and Kunal Sharma was arrested from the Palam village area.'' ''During interrogation, Sharma said he had cheated more than 200 shopkeepers using a spoof app,'' he said.

The mobile phone used by Sharma in committing the offences has been seized, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021