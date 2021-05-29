Left Menu

COVID-19: DJ, 4 others held for flouting Guj night curfew

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 29-05-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 16:37 IST
COVID-19: DJ, 4 others held for flouting Guj night curfew
  • Country:
  • India

A disc jockey and four others were arrested for allegedly flouting coronavirus-induced night curfew in Vadodara in Gujarat, police said on Saturday.

A patrolling team of Fatehgunj police found them dancing to loud music past midnight at a marriage function organised near Fulwadi crossroad here, an official said.

''They were not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing. Based on a complaint filed at Fatehgunj police station on Saturday, DJ Johnny Mcwan, Faizal Pathan, Mohammad Pathan, Ibrahim Rathod and Zakir Rathod were arrested,'' he said.

They were charged under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and section 269 (act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the IPC, and provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act, the Fatehgunj police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021