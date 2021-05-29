Left Menu

Goa extends COVID-19 curfew til June 7

Goa government on Saturday extended the ongoing Covid curfew in the state till June 7.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 16:38 IST
Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Goa government on Saturday extended the ongoing Covid curfew in the state till June 7. "Government of Goa has decided to extend the curfew till 7 am of June 7 2021. The orders regarding the same shall be issued by respective District Collectors," tweeted chief minister Pramod Sawant.

The current restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the virus ends on May 31. According to Union Health Ministry, Goa has 15,326 active COVID-19 cases. with over 1,35,560 people having recovered from the viral infection and 2,570 fatalities.

India on Saturday reported 1,73,790 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, the lowest single-day Covid-19 rise in 45 days, maintaining the ongoing declining trend, according to the Union health ministry and 3,617 people have succumbed to coronavirus disease in 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

