Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 1 lynched, 5 injured by mob on theft suspicion

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 29-05-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 16:46 IST
Chhattisgarh: 1 lynched, 5 injured by mob on theft suspicion
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death and five others suffered injuries after a mob of villagers attacked them on the suspicion of cattle theft in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district, police said on Saturday.

At least six persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place in Salheghori village under the Gaurela police station area on Thursday, an official said.

The victims hailed from Medhakhar village located in Amarkantank police station limits of Madhya Pradesh.

Two men from Medhakhar had come to transport four buffaloes procured by someone, from Salheghori to their village on Wednesday night, he said.

''The duo was intercepted by locals, who asked them to show the documents to prove that the cattle were owned by them.

But when the men failed to do so, the villagers accused the victims of stealing the cattle and beat them up with sticks,'' the official said.

Soon, other villagers also joined them in the attack and locked the duo in a community hall in the village, he said.

On Thursday morning, four relatives of the two men reached Salheghori, where locals quarreled with them and proceeded to thrash them with sticks, in which one of them died on the spot, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot and shifted the five injured men to a hospital, while the body of the deceased, Surat Banjara, was sent for post-mortem, the police official said.

Based on a preliminary probe, local Janpad member Sukhram Bhaina, sarpanch of Salheghori village Purushottam Baiga, former sarpanch Krishna Kumar Baiga, and three others were arrested in connection with the attack, he said.

At least 22 more persons were allegedly involved in the attack and they are being identified, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021