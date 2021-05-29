Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it foiled Houthi attack in Red Sea
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-05-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 16:55 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Saturday it had foiled an imminent Houthi attack that would have used two explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea.
The two boats were destroyed off the Yemeni port of Salif, the coalition said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yemen officials demand answers after AP report on air base
Russia expresses concern over situation in Yemen, working with all sides on settlement
U.S. envoy for Yemen to visit Saudi Arabia, Oman -State Dept
Saudi-led coalition destroys marine mine by Yemen's Houthis in Red Sea -state TV
Yemenis find rare leisure time at Sanaa lake