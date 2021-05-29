Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it foiled Houthi attack in Red Sea

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-05-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 16:55 IST
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it foiled Houthi attack in Red Sea
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Saturday it had foiled an imminent Houthi attack that would have used two explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea.

The two boats were destroyed off the Yemeni port of Salif, the coalition said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

