Left Menu

Trucker held with nine kg poppy straw in J-K's Ramban

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 29-05-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 17:16 IST
Trucker held with nine kg poppy straw in J-K's Ramban
  • Country:
  • India

A truck driver was arrested after nine kilograms of poppy straw was found in his vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Saturday.

The truck was headed for Jammu from Srinagar when it was intercepted for checking at the Jawahar Tunnel, leading to the discovery of the contraband concealed in its toolbox, a police official said.

The driver, Ajeet Singh of Kathua, was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

This was the 43rd case registered under the NDPS Act in Ramban this year, officials said, requesting people to cooperate with the police in apprehending drug smugglers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021