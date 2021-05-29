With 956 fresh positive COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, Delhi's positivity rate further drops to 1.19 pc

Left Menu

With 956 fresh positive COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, Delhi's positivity rate further dropped to 1.19 per cent, which is the lowest since March 24.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 17:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
With 956 fresh positive COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, Delhi's positivity rate further dropped to 1.19 per cent, which is the lowest since March 24. The national capital is witnessing a steady decline in daily coronavirus cases since the last few weeks.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Saturday, as many as 2,380 people recovered from the disease in the 24-hour period, while 122 people succumbed to the disease in the said period. As per the government data, 80,473 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and 1,91,61,600 tests were conducted so far.

The cumulative caseload of Delhi has now reached 14,24,646 including 13,035 active cases, 13,87,538 recoveries and 24,073 deaths. As many as 31,303 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours while 52,89,848 people have been vaccinated so far.

On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent. Delhi is currently under lockdown since April 19. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has recently extended the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by one more week till May 31. (ANI)

