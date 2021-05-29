Left Menu

Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Court extends police custody of wrestler Sushil Kumar by four days

The international wrestler was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar, on May 23 from outer Delhis Mundka area.

A Delhi court on Saturday extended by four days the police custody of Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler at the Chhatrasal Stadium here.

The court had earlier sent the accused to six days' police custody for interrogation.

Sushil Kumar was produced before the court on Saturday at the end of the remand period.

''In the interest of justice, I deem it appropriate to allow the application of the police for four days only,'' Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goel said.

The police had sought Sushil Kumar's custody for seven days. Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. Sagar succumbed to the injuries later. The international wrestler was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar, on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area. He was evading arrest and had been on the run for nearly three weeks.

