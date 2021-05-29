Left Menu

Pak security forces arrest three terrorists in Punjab province, 400 kg explosives recovered

The three terrorists, arrested from different parts of Punjab province, belong to banned separatist group Balochistan Republican Army BRA, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan TTP and Sipah-e-Sihaba Pakistan SSP.

Pakistani security forces on Saturday arrested three terrorists belonging to different proscribed organisations and recovered 400 kg of explosives from them in the country's Punjab province. The explosive material recovered from them was to be used to target law enforcers and government buildings, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said in a statement on Saturday.

The three terrorists, arrested from different parts of Punjab province, belong to banned separatist group Balochistan Republican Army (BRA), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Sipah-e-Sihaba Pakistan (SSP). ''Keeping in view the recent potent threat of terrorism across Pakistan particularly target killing of police officials, the CTD Punjab conducted extensive intelligence based operations all across the province to avert any untoward incident. During the last seven days, CTD conducted 46 operations in different districts of the province, in which 47 suspects have been interrogated. During these operations, three terrorists have been arrested,'' the CTD said.

The terrorists are identified as Ibrahim Deen (BRA), Shabar Raza (TTP) and Mihammad Qasim (SSP).

The terrorists were planning to attack government installations, main transmission lines and gas pipelines.

SSP terrorist Qasim was running sectarian websites and involved in propaganda and sharing hate material on social media against Shia sect.

