Maha: Police inquiry into graft allegations against minister Anil Parab

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey has ordered an inquiry into allegations of corruption in transfers and postings against Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab and six officers on the complaint of a suspended motor vehicle inspector of the Nashik Regional Transport Office (RTO), an official said on Saturday.

In his complaint, the suspended officer Gajendra Patil has mentioned the corruption to the tune of multiple crores in transfers and postings in the RTO department, he said.

Advertisement

The complaint was filed by Patil, who is posted at the Nashik RTO, via an email sent to Panchvati police station in Nashik on May 16. He had also visited the police station on May 17, the official said.

In his complaint, Patil also alleged corruption at border checkposts; settlement of cases against some private operators and illegal registration of BS-4 vehicles, he said.

Patil has named state transport minister Anil Parab and six senior officers of the RTO for their alleged role in transfers and postings of RTO officials, he said.

Panchvati Police had called the complainant to record his statement and submit documents, but he was not cooperating in the probe, the official said.

''Considering the seriousness of the complaint, it was not justifiable to neglect it. Accordingly, Nashik Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey issued orders for a probe by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) on the complaint,'' he said.

Pandey has directed the DCP to submit the investigation report in the next five days, he said.

DCP Zone 1 and DCP Zone 2 will assist the DCP (crime) with the required manpower and other requirements, the official said quoting the CP's orders.

He said, if needed, the inverstigation team can take a few more days to complete the inquiry.

Last month, controversial Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, now sacked from service, had alleged in a letter he sought to submit before a court that in January 2021, Anil Parab asked him to look into an inquiry against ''fraudulent'' contractors listed in the Mumbai civic body and collect at least Rs 2 crore from about 50 such contractors.

Parab, a Shiv Sena leader, had rejected Waze's claims and said he was ready to face any probe into the allegations.

''I swear in the name of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and my two daughters that I haven't done anything wrong,'' Parab had said and alleged there was a BJP strategy to malign the image of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the MVA government.

The Shiv Sena heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of which the NCP and the Congress are the two other constituents.

The state Home department is headed by the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP's) Dilip Walse Patil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)