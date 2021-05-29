Mumbai: 420 gm methamphetamine seized; Nigerian, 2 others held

A Nigerian national and two others were arrested in connection with the seizure of 420 grams methamphetamine in Andheri in Mumbai, Narcotics Control Bureau officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, an NCB Mumbai team on Thursday seized 420 grams methamphetamine concealed in one-gram pouches in two pulley gear plates to be sent to Doha in Qatar, an official said.

Advertisement

Three people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in connection with the seizure of the contraband and further probe to unravel the network was underway, he added.

PTI DC BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)