Mumbai: 420 gm methamphetamine seized; Nigerian, 2 others held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Nigerian national and two others were arrested in connection with the seizure of 420 grams methamphetamine in Andheri in Mumbai, Narcotics Control Bureau officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, an NCB Mumbai team on Thursday seized 420 grams methamphetamine concealed in one-gram pouches in two pulley gear plates to be sent to Doha in Qatar, an official said.

Three people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in connection with the seizure of the contraband and further probe to unravel the network was underway, he added.

