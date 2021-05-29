Left Menu

Over 9,000 cases being registered daily against lockdown violators in Hyderabad, says police commissioner

Over 9,000 cases are being registered daily against the people violating coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions in Hyderabad, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar informed on Saturday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-05-2021 18:21 IST
Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar inspecting the implementation of lockdown (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Over 9,000 cases are being registered daily against the people violating coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions in Hyderabad, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar informed on Saturday. "Every day, we are registering more than 9000 cases and are seizing over 6,000 vehicles of the people violating lockdown restrictions. These violators only comprise 1 per cent of the total population of Hyderabad," Kumar told ANI.

Kumar inspected the implementation of lockdown at Madina X Roads at the South Zone of Hyderabad earlier today. He also complimented the police officers who have been working tirelessly for the safety and security of the people.

"It is the results of these efforts that we can see a decline in COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad city," Kumar said. The Hyderabad Police Commissioner also pointed out that the case fatality rate in Hyderabad is lower in comparison to cities like Mumbai and Delhi.

Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Telangana government had announced a 10-day lockdown starting from May 12. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 30. As many as 3,527 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 37,793 in Telangana, informed the state health department on Saturday.

Telangana reported 19 Covid-related new deaths and 3,982 fresh recoveries during the 24-hour period, as per the state health department. The cumulative caseload stands at 5,71,044, including 5,30,025 recoveries and 3,226 deaths. (ANI)

