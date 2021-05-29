Six arrested in Bangladesh over gang-rape of woman on moving bus

Bangladesh police have arrested six people for allegedly gang-raping a 22-year old woman on a moving bus in Dhaka’s Savar area.

The crime occurred in the Ashulia cattle market area late Friday night. The victim filed a case with the Ashulia Police Station soon afterwards, the BD News reported.

The six accused, who drive passenger buses, have been identified as Aryan, 18, Shaju, 20, Sumon Miah, 24, Monowar, 24, Shohag, 25, and Saiful Islam, 40. All of them are residents of the Kamarpara area in Turag.

The victim was heading home to Narayanganj from her sister’s house in Manikganj and arrived at the Nabinagar bus stand around 8 pm on Friday to catch another bus. The woman met an acquaintance named Nazmul there, Ashulia Police Inspector Ziaul Islam said, citing the case details.

As they were waiting for another public transport, a bus driven by Sumon, who was aided by Monowar and Saiful, arrived. They said they would charge Tk 35 for a trip to Tongi Station Road.

Once they were on the bus, the perpetrators dropped off the other passengers before they reached their destinations. They restrained Nazmul and the victim, and took them back to Nabinagar where she was raped by six assailants inside the bus, police said.

A police patrol heard Nazmul’s screams for help, stopped the vehicle and rescued them, arresting six people and taking the bus into custody.

The accused have been sent on a four-day remand for questioning.

