Man accused of murder in J-K transferred from Guj to face charges in Jammu

A man from Uttar Pradesh, who was wanted in a 2016 murder case here, was transferred to Jammu from a Gujarat jail to face charges, police said on Saturday.Arjun Singh Yadav was lodged at the Central Jail in Ahmedabad in a 2018 dacoity case, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-05-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 19:20 IST
A man from Uttar Pradesh, who was wanted in a 2016 murder case here, was transferred to Jammu from a Gujarat jail to face charges, police said on Saturday.

Arjun Singh Yadav was lodged at the Central Jail in Ahmedabad in a 2018 dacoity case, they said. He was involved in the killing of Asha Devi (40), a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, police said. Her body was found in a stream near her rented accommodation in the Talab Tilloo area here on December 22, 2016, and police investigation linked the crime to Yadav of Chittpur area of Aligarh, a police official said. He was at large since the killing, police said.

The official said that the Jammu police collaborated with law enforcing agencies of other states and finally Yadav was found lodged at the Central Jail in Ahmedabad.

Following completion formalities, Yadav was transferred to the Domana police station and after five years, a blind murder case has been closed, the official said.PTI TAS ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

