Cross-LoC smuggling bid foiled in Kupwara, arms and ammunition seized

Security forces on Saturday foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons into Kashmir from across the Line of Control in Kupwara district and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, police said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-05-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 19:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Saturday foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons into Kashmir from across the Line of Control in Kupwara district and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, police said. Acting upon a specific information regarding weapon smuggling, a search operation was conducted by the local police and the Army in Jabdi area of Tangdhar area, near the line of control, a police spokesman said.

Three AK-47 rifles with six magazines, and four pistols with nine magazines were recovered during the search operation, he said. While no arrest has been made so far, the spokesman said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Karnah Police Station and further investigation taken up.

''The timely recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition has thwarted any possible untoward incident in otherwise peaceful region and has scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorist outfits to try derailing peace and harmony,'' he added.

