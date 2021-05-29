Left Menu

Over 200 cadets pass out of Officers Training Academy,Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-05-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 19:28 IST
Over 200 cadets pass out of Officers Training Academy,Chennai
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, May 29 (PTI): General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command Lieutenant General YK Joshi reviewed the passing out parade of 198 gentlemen and lady cadets at the Officers Training Academy here on Saturday.

Among the 198, 167 were Gentlemen Cadets of the SSC (Short Service Commission)-111 and 31 Women Cadets.

The ceremony also saw the graduation of five gentlemen cadets and seven women cadets from Bhutan, an official release said.

The COVID-19 outbreak cast a shadow on the ceremony with parents of the cadets not able to witness the event first hand.However, OTA had made arrangements including livestreaming of the parade in various social media channels.

After reviewing the parade, Joshi complimented the officer cadets for their excellent all round performance and exhorted the cadets to adhere to the core values of 'Selfless Service to the Nation' and strive for excellence.

He presented the Sword of Honour and gold medal to Abdesh Katoch, silver medal to Adarsh Pratap Singh and the bronze medal to a woman cadet -- Mani Mehtab Dhaliwal, the release added.PTI VIJ BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021