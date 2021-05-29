Over 200 cadets pass out of Officers Training Academy,Chennai

Chennai, May 29 (PTI): General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command Lieutenant General YK Joshi reviewed the passing out parade of 198 gentlemen and lady cadets at the Officers Training Academy here on Saturday.

Among the 198, 167 were Gentlemen Cadets of the SSC (Short Service Commission)-111 and 31 Women Cadets.

The ceremony also saw the graduation of five gentlemen cadets and seven women cadets from Bhutan, an official release said.

The COVID-19 outbreak cast a shadow on the ceremony with parents of the cadets not able to witness the event first hand.However, OTA had made arrangements including livestreaming of the parade in various social media channels.

After reviewing the parade, Joshi complimented the officer cadets for their excellent all round performance and exhorted the cadets to adhere to the core values of 'Selfless Service to the Nation' and strive for excellence.

He presented the Sword of Honour and gold medal to Abdesh Katoch, silver medal to Adarsh Pratap Singh and the bronze medal to a woman cadet -- Mani Mehtab Dhaliwal, the release added.PTI VIJ BN BALA BN BALA

