Ramdev's remarks: Federation of resident doctors' associations to hold nationwide protest on Jun 1

On Sunday, Ramdev was forced to withdraw a statement.A day later, the yoga guru posed 25 questions to the Indian Medical Association IMA in an open letter on his Twitter handle, asking if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 19:30 IST
A controversy had erupted after he was heard questioning some of the medicines being used to treat the coronavirus infection and saying that ''lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for COVID-19''. Image Credit: ANI
Upset over Yoga guru Ramdev's remarks on allopathy, members of the federation of resident doctors' associations on Saturday said they will hold a nationwide protest on June 1 and observe it as a 'black day'. In a statement, the federation has also sought an ''unconditional open public apology'' from Ramdev.

A controversy had erupted after he was heard questioning some of the medicines being used to treat the coronavirus infection and saying that ''lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for COVID-19''.

The remarks were met with vociferous protests, following which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw the ''extremely unfortunate'' statement. On Sunday, Ramdev was forced to withdraw a statement.

A day later, the yoga guru posed 25 questions to the Indian Medical Association (IMA )in an 'open letter on his Twitter handle, asking if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments.

