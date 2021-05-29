Left Menu

Delhi Police constable dies after vehicle hits her two-wheeler

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 19:30 IST
A Delhi Police constable died after her two-wheeler was hit by another vehicle in northwest Delhi's Maurya Enclave on Saturday while she was returning home after night duty, police said.

Manisha (27), a resident of Burari, was posted at Raj Park police station which falls under the jurisdiction of the outer district of the Delhi Police.

The accident took place on the Outer Ring Road at around 9 am when the woman was returning home on a two-wheeler after her night duty. She was hit by another vehicle that was coming from behind, according to the police.

On reaching the spot, the police found the woman constable and her two-wheeler lying on the road.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to injuries during the course of treatment, a senior police officer said.

He said the vehicle has not been identified yet and the police are looking for CCTV cameras in and around the accident spot to ascertain the sequence of events.

A case under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Maurya Enclave police station, the officer said.

