Delhi Police Commissioner reviews preparedness ahead of possible lockdown ease out

Ahead of a possible easing out of the COVID-19 lockdown, Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava on Saturday undertook a COVID and crime review meeting through video conferencing and discussed the possibilities of a gradual opening up of the lockdown. According to a release by Delhi Police, discussing the possibilities of a gradual opening up of the lockdown, the Police Commissioner reviewed the plans and arrangements to be put in place to implement COVID appropriate behaviour when there would be more people on the streets and markets.

He directed the field officers to study the infection positivity rates area and locality wise, identify the spreader areas and likely vulnerable spots to enforce covid measures like social distancing. He also directed the Deputy Commissioners of Police that police staff should go on the ground to check violations and take necessary action.

Taking stock of the crime situation, cases pending investigation, surveillance of criminals, jail released persons, the Commissioner of Police also cautioned the senior officers that with the increase in movement of people, incidents of street crime might also rise. He further directed the DCPs to put dedicated staff in Police Stations and at the District level for verification of prisoners released on interim bail or parole in order to keep a sharp vigil on their activities.

The functioning of District cyber cells was reviewed and DCPs were asked to take the assistance of the Delhi Police cyber cell- CyPAD- wherever required. There have been coordinated efforts in recent weeks to crack down on COVID cons and the concerted action should continue, said Shrivastava. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from Monday and said that construction activities and factories will be reopened from May 31.

The national capital has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic. (ANI)

