Left Menu

2 held for manufacturing illicit liquor in separate raids in Bareilly

Bottles of foreign liquor were also recovered from his house.As many as 600 labels of country-made liquor, a 10 litre can of alcohol and urea, among other things, were seized from his house, the officer said.In the second raid, one Pooran Lal was arrested with 20 litres of illicit liquor and equipment used for making it.Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said over 2,200 cases have been registered against those selling and manufacturing illicit liquor in the district in nearly a year.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 29-05-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 20:30 IST
2 held for manufacturing illicit liquor in separate raids in Bareilly
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested for manufacturing illicit liquor in separate raids in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Saturday, police said.

This comes in the backdrop of at least 22 people dying in the state's Aligarh district after consuming spurious liquor. According to officials, 28 others undergoing treatment at different hospitals are critical.

Superintendent of Police (city) Ravindra Singh said illicit liquor was seized from the residence of a scrap dealer, Zubair, in Kakar Tola area. Bottles of foreign liquor were also recovered from his house.

As many as 600 labels of country-made liquor, a 10 litre can of alcohol and urea, among other things, were seized from his house, the officer said.

In the second raid, one Pooran Lal was arrested with 20 litres of illicit liquor and equipment used for making it.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said over 2,200 cases have been registered against those selling and manufacturing illicit liquor in the district in nearly a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021