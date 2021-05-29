Left Menu

Fire breaks out at house inside residential complex; 83-year-old killed, 4 others rescued

The elderly man was found unconscious at the spot and was immediately evacuated and rushed to the Max Hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.He died after allegedly inhaling smoke, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 20:31 IST
Fire breaks out at house inside residential complex; 83-year-old killed, 4 others rescued
  • Country:
  • India

An 83-year-old man was killed while four other members of his family were rescued after a fire broke out at a house inside a residential complex in south Delhi's Saket Court on Saturday, officials said.

The fire department received a call around 5.23 pm about the blaze at the house on the fourth floor of block -C inside the residential complex, they said.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was later doused, fire officials said. A book shelf, cupboard, inverter and other materials kept inside a store room of the house caught fire, they said.

Four people trapped inside the house were safely rescued by the firemen. The elderly man was found unconscious at the spot and was immediately evacuated and rushed to the Max Hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

He died after allegedly inhaling smoke, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. An electrical default is suspected to be the cause of fire, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021